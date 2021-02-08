By Muhaimin Olowoporku

Popular Nollywood actor and Youtuber, Akah Nnani alongside his wife, Claire have welcomed their first child.

The actor and his wife shared the news of their new baby in an Instagram post earlier on Monday.

“2 lovers and a love child ❤️ Our baby came shortly (literally a few hours) after this photo. It really was the most unforgettable memory ever and we can’t wait to share our birth story with you soon. 🥰 Thank you so much for the love and prayers. We love you!! they posted on Instagram.

Fans have continued to congratulate both couples after the news of the birth of their new child.