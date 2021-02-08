Nollywood actor and president of Theater Arts and Motion Picture Producers Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN), Mr Latin has settled the disagreement between veteran actress Mama Ereko and actor Jamiu Azeez.

The 54-year-old actor shared a video of himself, Jamiu and actor Sisi Quadir explaining that the situation has been clarified in an Instagram post on Monday.

He said Jamiu and Mama Ereko had a misunderstanding and they have settled it.

“@jayzeez_official and @officialmamaereko sorted out!!! Thanks so much, everyone for your support,” he wrote.

