Lagos Traffic Radio 96.1fm, has introduced its mobile app to enhance the provision of traffic reports and boost the vision of being the leading station in providing adequate traffic information in Africa.

The mobile App tagged Lagos Traffic Radio 96.1FM is a way of providing an additional platform to its teeming listeners by connecting more with them just as it will strengthen the existing relationship with the station.

According to a statement signed by the General Manager, Tayo Akanle, the Mobile App will complement the Station’s drive in providing timely, accurate traffic information and travel advisory to commuters within the Lagos metropolis and beyond, urging Lagosians to leverage on it as the world is now being driven by information technology.

Akanle further stated that the idea is borne out of the need to reach out to a larger audience through a timely notification and in-app pop-ups as such push notifications will assist users navigate their way while ensuring prompt arrival at the destination point.

The General Manager stated that this initiative which is in line with the Traffic Management and Transportation component of the T.H.E.M.E Agenda of Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration is not only aimed at providing traffic information to listeners continually but also create more awareness about the station within and outside the State.

“Lagos Traffic Radio 96.1FM App, which can be downloaded from play Store for Android and Apple Store for Apple devices respectively is an informative platform which is well branded, tailored content and beautifully designed to making true and sincere connection with our listeners. The various features on the Mobile App, such as play and stop, live traffic updates, social media pages, eye witness, news and others will ensure a continue conversation with Lagos Traffic Radio 96.1fm,” the General Manager added.

This initiative is coming on the heels of recent steps taking by the organization towards improving the brand and building bedrock for more participation in a digital communication atmosphere.