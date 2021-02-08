By Funmilola Olukomaiya

Popular Nigerian singer and songwriter, Kizz Daniel has made full recovery after being hit by an undisclosed sickness.

According to reports, the said sickness had left him bedridden for months.

The ‘Woju’ crooner at the weekend took to his Instagram page to open up on his battle with the ailment which made him unable to stand, a couple of months ago.

In his post, he shared a video of himself at a photoshoot, while thanking God for preserving his life.

He wrote: “Couple of months ago, I couldn’t even stand 🙏🏽 Praise be to God !!! #FLEX”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VADO D’GREAT (@kizzdaniel)

Recall that a photo of the singer had surfaced online in November 2020 that left his fans and followers worried and concerned about his health.