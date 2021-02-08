By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has disclosed that the Federal Government plans to construct three new seaports across the country.

The minister said this while delivering the 2021 Founders’ Lecture, at the University of Port Harcourt, UNIPORT. Amaechi spoke on ‘The Role of Transportation in Nation Building.’

The minister who said the Federal Government would build three new seaports hinted that one port would be located at Onne, Rivers State, another in Lekki, Lagos State, and Warri, Delta State.

“This administration wants to do fresh seaports, because the existing ones, even if you dredge it 100 times, give it one month, it will be filled again, so that’s why we want to do fresh ones, the minister said.

“With the three new seaports, we will move from three percent of the country’s GDP to six percent.”

The Transportation minister also said that a University of Transportation would be constructed at Ubima in Ikwere Local Government Area of Rivers State for learning and specialization in the transportation sector.