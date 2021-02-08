A former caretaker chairman for Jibia Local Government Area, Kastina State, Haruna Musa Mota was arrested and arraigned over alleged ties with bandits operating in the state.

The Katsina Police spokesperson, Gambo Isah, who confirmed the arrest, said the former chairman was arrested for allegedly aiding and abetting bandits operating in the state and had already been charged to court.

Although the police spokesman did not disclose when Mota was arrested and arraigned, other sources said he was arraigned before a senior magistrate court on Friday.

He was also said to have been remanded in a Katsina correctional centre pending the time the police would complete investigation on his case and when the state Ministry of Justice would issue legal advice on his case.

It was further learnt that Mota could have been arrested and arraigned over a leaked audio interview he allegedly heard with some bandits over last December abduction of 344 students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara.

Although the students were later freed by their abductors, controversy trailed circumstances surrounded their freedom.