In fulfillment of his campaign promise, the Senator representing Lagos East, Mr. Tokunbo Abiru has given out financial support to 1,000 vulnerable people living in the senatorial district.

Abiru had promised to alleviate the suffering of the poorest in the district who were adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The beneficiaries which include widows, physically challenged people, aged, women, and unemployed youth were drawn from 98 wards across 16 local government areas in the district.

The support scheme which is scheduled into two categories will run throughout the year 2021. Selected beneficiaries will be getting the assistance bimonthly (i.e once in two months), and all through the year by way of direct credit to the beneficiaries’ bank accounts.

Speaking on the imperative of the support scheme, Senator Abiru said, “As the representative of the people, I know how many of our constituents, especially the vulnerable were and are still adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This modest effort in ameliorating the plight of our people is one in the series of other interventions geared towards making life easier for the poor in our midst”.

“After the pilot set numbering about 1,000, the second category will be scaled to 1,200 and we hope to capture more people in the future”.

Senator Abiru who was inaugurated on 15th, December 2020 also reiterated his vision of attracting development to the district and providing quality representation in the red chamber.