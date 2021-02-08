By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The dreaded COVID-19 pandemic killed 20 Nigerians on Sunday, but new cases plummeted by more than three-quarter of the previous day’s infections.

Figures released by the Nigerian Cenre for Disease Control, NCDC, showed that the nation reported 506 new cases, a sharp fall from the 1,588 cases posted on Saturday.

The NCDC figures also showed that 20 people were killed, taking the total deaths so far from the pandemic to 1,667.

Lagos topped the chat in fatality, with eight deaths, taking its total to 343 deaths, while Ondo reported four deaths, with its total now 55 deaths.

Edo and Kano reported two deaths each. While Edo’s total deaths is put at 146, Kano’s total is now 92.

The Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja; Ogun, Kwara and Imo recorded one deaths each. Abuja now has a total of 128 deaths, Ogun, 45 deaths, Kwara, 55 deaths and Imo, 19 deaths.

Of the 506 new cases posted on Sunday, Lagos reported a great fall in infections from 535 cases to 22 cases; while Ondo topped the chat on Sunday with 90 cases; Kwara, 89 cases; Rivers, 53 cases, Borno, 45 cases and Gombe, 32 cases.

Others are: FCT (28), Imo (26), Ogun (25), Lagos (22), Kaduna (14), Kano (14), Edo (13), Osun (11), Cross River (10), Yobe (9), Ekiti (7), Kebbi (6), Nasarawa (6), Oyo (5), and Jigawa (1).

According to NCDC, “Till date, 139,748 cases have been confirmed, 113,525 cases have been discharged and 1,667 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“A multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, continues to coordinate the national response activities.”

New cases were reported in 19 States and the FCT.

See figures below

Ondo-90

Kwara-89

Rivers-53

Borno-45

Gombe-32

FCT-28

Imo-26

Ogun-25

Lagos-22

Kaduna-14

Kano-14

Edo-13

Osun-11

Cross River-10

Yobe-9

Ekiti-7

Kebbi-6

Nasarawa-6

Oyo-5

Jigawa-1

139,748 confirmed

113,525 discharged

1,667 deaths