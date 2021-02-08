By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

The Edo State Government said it recorded 115 new cases of Coronavirus in the last 72 hours.

The state also recorded two more deaths from the deadly disease, bringing the total number of deaths from the second wave of the pandemic to 34.

A total of 56 persons however recovered from the disease within the time under review.

The state Covid-19 Incident Manager, Dr. Andrew Obi, disclosed this on Monday during a virtual meeting of the State Covid-19 Taskforce, chaired by the state Governor, Godwin Obaseki.

Obi while decrying the steady rise in the number of confirmed cases and deaths, urged residents to be cautious and observe all health and safety protocols against the spread of the virus.

“Edo state has, in the last 72 hours, recorded 115 new cases of Covid-19 and two more deaths, bringing the fatality figure in the second wave of the virus to 34.

“We also recorded 56 recoveries within the time frame, with 702 active cases who are being treated at various treatment and isolation centres in the state.”

The Incident Manager reiterated the need to compulsorily wear facemasks, observe social distancing and ensure regular washing of hands with soap under running water, among other guidelines.

He also noted that Edo is facing a more violent strain of the virus in the second wave as all indices including case positivity and death rates are higher when compared with the first wave.

While reaffirming the government’s commitment to containing the pandemic and protecting Edo people, Obi charged residents with any Covid-19 symptoms to contact the Edo Emergency Operation Centre on this toll-free number: 08003625000 for assistance.