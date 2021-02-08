Former aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode in a trending video has revealed the conversation between him and President Muhammadu Buhari in 2013 on why Buhari does not trust the Igbo.

In the video, shot in 2017, Fani-Kayode claims that Buhari told him that Igbo people could not be trusted because of the killings of Northern political and military officers in the 15 January coup of 1966.

Mimicking Buhari’s manner of speaking, FFK says Buhari told him: “They killed our leaders. And we can never forget it. It is a cultural problem. You can’t trust them.”

FFK revealed the conversation to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra.

The video has now been uploaded by Reno Omokri, an aide of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Curiously, Buhari before then had picked two Igbo candidates as running mates in two presidential bids, before winning the election in 2015, with a Yoruba, South west candidate, Yemi Osinbajo.

In 2003, he ran with former senate president Chuba Okadigbo.

In 2007, he ran with another Igbo candidate, Chief Ume Ezeoke, a second Republic speaker of the House of Representatives.

However, the pairings did not yield votes in the South east states.

In 2011, Buhari picked Pastor Tunde Bakare. The ticket also failed.

