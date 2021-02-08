President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed deep condolences over the demise of Hajiya Mairo Sa’idu Daura, wife of Emir of Daura’s late older brother.

The President said the deceased was a respected woman who worked for the welfare of the community.

In a statement on Sunday by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, Buhari described the passing of Mairo as an irreparable loss.

“I remember with absolute admiration, the motherly role played by the deceased throughout the Daura community and beyond. I am deeply shocked to learn of her sad demise.”

The President condoled with the family, Emir, Alhaji Umar Faruk, and the people of Daura.

He extended sympathy to the children, Ambassador Adamu Sa’idu Daura, Abdulkadir Sa’idu (PPPRA Executive Secretary) and Uba Bashir Daura.