By Abankula

Frenchman Gael Monfils was the first seeded player to tumble out of the Australian Open, which began in Melbourne Monday.

The 10th seed from France, suffered a five-set loss to Finland’s world No. 86 Emil Ruusuvuori, extending his losing streak to seven matches.

The match ended 3-6 6-4 7-5 3-6 6-3 in favour of the 21-year-old Finnish player.

Monfils expressed disappointment for his loss.

‘I don’t have any confidence. I would like to get out of this nightmare but I can’t,’ he said.

‘I don’t know when it’s going to end. It’s hard. Every time I get here I feel judged, I’ve lost again. I can’t serve, I’m playing badly. I’m being honest and it’s going to take time.’

In contrast, Frenchman Couretin Moutet saw off Australian John Millman in another five set thriller, winning the thriller 6-4, 6-7, 3-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Other winners in the first round of the Men’s singles were: Adrian Mannarino, Milos Raonic, Stan Wawrinka, Reilly Opelka and Alex Bolt.

Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev, Frances Tiafoe also won their first round matches.

In the women’s single, the Williams sister, Venus and Serena won in the first round.

While Serena beat Laura Siegemund 6-1 6-1, Venus worked harder to outclass Kirsten Flipkens 7-5 6-2.

Number one seed Naomi Osaka easily beat Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-1 6-2 to move into the second round.

Tunisian Ons Jabeur was among winners on Monday.