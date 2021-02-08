By Kazeem Ugbodaga

General Overseer, Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye on Sunday said there have been cases of betrayal in his 40 years as head of the church.

He and his wife celebrated his 40th year of ministry on Sunday with Thanksgiving Service, with the theme: “Sunrise.”

“If I am to give you a summary of what the journey has been these last 40 years, I will be lying to you to say things have been smooth and easy. There have been times of pain, agony, sorrow and betrayal.

“One thing that has kept us is that we have been hearing from God. For all you my children, you will hear from God,” he said.

He told his members not to be afraid of anything in life.

“Why? Because my daddy said the Redeemed Christian Church of God is mine. I can take care of my own. I will take care of my own. God will take care of you,” he said.

Speaking on the theme, ‘Sunrise’ the man of God said “Sunrise is different from a new dawn. Sunrise means a new beginning of glory. For you first born, a new beginning of glory starts now in Jesus Name.

“Sunrise spells joy. In the Name that is above every other name, your joy begins now. I decree, the one who is my source will be your source in Jesus Name. I decree to those of you that are small now, in the Name of the One who sent me, you will be greater than you can think.

“Whatever has been causing you to worry, in the Name that is above every other name, it will end today. I decree for all of you my children, concerning all that you do in every facet of your life, you will go higher in Jesus Name.”

He charged his followers to love God the more, saying, “the more you love God, the more He corrects you. The closer you get to God, the stricter he becomes. Our God is holy. Don’t mess with Him.”