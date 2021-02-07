By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Mr Ebun-Olu Adegbouwa, a member of the Lagos state judicial panel has explained why the Lekki Concession Company (LCC) cannot take over the toll plaza as ruled by the majority of the panellist and the chair, Justice Doris Okuwibi (rtd).

Mr Adegboruwa who appeared late alongside other minority members of the panel was not allowed to give his dissenting ruling by LCC counsel Mr Rotimi Seriki and Lagos State counsel Mr Olukayode Enitan.

However, in copies of his dissenting ruling distributed to pressmen at the panel, he noted that the panel lacks jurisdiction to hand over the Lekki toll plaza until it had concluded its assignment.

He said it is ultra vires for the panel to entertain any application from the LCC to take over the toll plaza.

Mr Adegboruwa in his dissenting ruling said investigations over the Lekki Toll Gate incident is still ongoing and therefore premature to handover the plaza that is still being investigated by the panel to the LCC.

He also notes that the panel is yet to come to any findings concerning the October 20, 2020 incident. Mr Adegboruwa noted that a takeover of the toll plaza by the LCC would be prejudicial to the panel’s ultimate finding.

Mr Adegboruwa in his ruling also revealed that the panel has issued a summons on the Lagos State Government and it is yet to appear to testify on the event of the October 20, 2020 incident.

He notes that the Lagos state Governor, Babjide Sanwo-Olu in an open broadcast promised to handover a camera picked up by the Honourable Commissioner of Works and Housing, Mr Babtunde Fashola to the panel but has not yet done so.

Mr Adegboruwa also ruled that the Nigerian Army made serious allegations against the Lagos State government during its testimony on the Lekki shooting which the government has not yet responded to.

The panellist in his dissenting ruling also said the panel is yet to receive the full details of the forensic report by the forensic expert commissioned by the panel.

He concluded in his ruling that a takeover of the plaza at this time is hasty, premature, and will overreach the work and eventual recommendations of the panel.