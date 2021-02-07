By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Critic, Femi Fani-Kayode has described as reckless and dangerous call made by Second Republic Minister of Steel Development and convener of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Paul Unongo, to President Muhammadu Buhari to send soldiers to Southwest to protect northerners.

Fani-Kayode, reacting to the statement on Sunday “the suggestion that Buhari should deploy soldiers to the SW to “protect northerners” by Chief Paul Unongo is reckless, irresponsible and dangerous.

“Fulani terrorists are killing our people all over the Southwest and now he wants soldiers to kill us too? Unongo is begging for war! The worst thing is that the man is not even a Fulani. He is a Tiv man and we in the Southwest love and respect the Tiv people.

“We know that they are great and courageous warriors but Unongo is not talking like a Tiv man but rather like an old slave who has lost touch with reality.“

According to Fani-Kayode, the same terrorists that “are killing your people are the ones that are killing ours and you want them to be protected? Northerners are not in any danger in the Southwest but Fulani terrorists and killer herdsmen who slaughter, rape, torture and kidnap our people most certainly are.

“We make no pretence and have no apology for that. If the state refuses to protect us from terror we have no choice but to protect ourselves. That is perfectly lawful. The only reason you need to worry for your safety in the Southwest is if you are a killer herdsmen or a terrorist.”

Fani-Kayode added that “We will not tolerate such beasts anymore and we will not alow them to slaughter our people. The overwhelming majority of Fulanis and northerners are not terrorists so they have nothing to fear. Only the wicked run when no-one is pursuing them.

”Unongo should know that the Yoruba people are slow to anger but irresistable in battle. Our heads may be bloodied but they can never be bowed. He should stop testing the will of the people of the Southwest with such absurd suggestions and desist from attempting to spark off a civil war.

“He should face his Benue State, help his Governor fight the army of killer Fulani herdsmen that have plagued and overwhelmed the state and leave the Southwest alone. The Yoruba are not Nigeria’s sacrificial lambs and neither are we slaves. No-one can threaten or intimidate us!”