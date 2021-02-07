Agency Report

An Andre Pierre Gignac penalty kick helped Mexican side Tigres UANL defeat Copa Libertadores winners Palmeiras 1-0 on Sunday and reach the final of the FIFA Club World Cup in Qatar.

Tigres have also become the first-ever CONCACAF team to reach the FIFA Club World Cup Final.

The 35-year-old veteran Gignac scored the only goal of the semi-final in the 54th minute after defender Luan committed a foul in the penalty box.

He claimed his third goal of the tournament with his right footed shot finding the bottom left corner.

The former French international Gignac, who has led Tigres to four Liga MX titles, is the club’s all-time leading goalscorer and has now scored 147 goals for the Mexicans.

Tigres await in the final match on Thursday the winner between giants Bayern Munich and Egypt’s Al Ahly in Monday’s second semi-final.

Palmeiras will meet the losers in the third-place play-off.

European sides have won the last seven Club World Cups, a run started by Bayern Munich in 2013.

Hansi Flick’s side are looking to claim their sixth 2020 title at tournament delayed from December amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Bayern Munich won the German double last season and UEFA Champions League and at the start of this season won both the German and European Super Cups.

Qatar’s Al Duhail finished fifth after an impressive 3-1 win over Asian champions Ulsan Hyundai earlier on Sunday.

Goals from Edmilson Junior, Mohammed Muntari and Almoez Ali helped give the team from the host nation victory in the fifth-place match.

Yoon Bit Garam equalized Edmilson’s first-half opener in the 61st minute but Muntari immediately restored the lead and Ali ensured the win late on.