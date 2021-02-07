A Gofundme account created to raise money to buy buses to aid operations of Yoruba activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, called Sunday Igboho has amassed over N16million.

The money was raised by 969 donors barely 72 hours after the account was created.

One Kehinde Akinboyewa who donated £250, said, “No cause can be more just than this battle for the soul of the Yoruba Nation. Strong message to the Fulani terrorists and their enablers in high places, that though we’re thousands of miles away from home, we’ll stand shoulder to shoulder with our brothers and sisters in Yoruba land. The push back has begun in earnest; wanting to live in peace in your own home can’t be asking for too much!”

Fatai Adegbenga Kazeem who supported the cause with £20, said, “It is a just cause for all the Yoruba (people) home and abroad. Enough is enough. Our land must be safe for all again.”

Sunday Igboho became popular after expelling killer Fulani herdsmen from Ibarapa, Oyo State.

Igboho has since taken his campaign against killer herdsmen to neighboring Ogun State where he was welcomed by a crowd of supporters.

To support his cause, a GoFundme account was created by Maureen Badejo.

Badejo said the Yoruba activist needs buses to move around to secure “our ancestral land.”

“Let us rise up and support Chief Sunday Adeyemo Igboho. They need buses to move around to secure our ancestral land. Our security is threatened as we speak. Seems people in a position of authority are helpless”, he said.

“Politicians and some traditional rulers were our common enemy. God will continue to protect and guide your ways Omo Adeyemo, Istandwithsundayigboho Oooooosa,” he wrote further.

By the submission on the site, the organizers aim to raise £100,000 (N52 million).