By Taiwo Okanlawon

Self-acclaimed Yoruba activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has denied a Gofundme account created to raise money to buy buses to aid his operations to liberate the South-West from killer herdsmen.

This is coming after the Gofundme account amassed over N16million by 969 donors barely 72 hours after the account was created.

In recent weeks, Igboho has been in the news for asking killer herdsmen to leave some communities in Oyo and Ogun states.

To support his cause, a GoFundme account was created by Maureen Badejo.

Badejo said the Yoruba activist needs buses to move around to secure “our ancestral land.”

“Let us rise up and support Chief Sunday Adeyemo Igboho. They need buses to move around to secure our ancestral land. Our security is threatened as we speak. Seems people in a position of authority are helpless”, he said.

“Politicians and some traditional rulers were our common enemy. God will continue to protect and guide your ways Omo Adeyemo, Istandwithsundayigboho Oooooosa,” he wrote further. said, “It is a just cause for all the Yoruba (people) home and abroad. Enough is enough. Our land must be safe for all again.”

However, in a recent interview with Punch, Igboho said he doesn’t need anyone to donate to his cause.

“I don’t need such and there is nothing like that,” he said.

Igboho further said he’s willing to meet south west governors to discuss how to handle the issue of herdsmen menace.

He said, “obviously if they call me for a meeting to discuss the burning issue of security to end the impunity by the killer herders, I shall gladly oblige. I am ready for any genuine approach to stopping the herders’ madness against our parents, brothers and sisters in Yorubaland.

“Why should our people, harmless for that matter, be going through all the horrible experiences without getting justice? And everybody folds their arms, looking on as if nothing is wrong,” he added.