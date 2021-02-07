By Naomi Sharang

The National Assembly has reassured that it will submit the Electoral Act Amendment Bill to President Muhammadu Buhari for his assent before the end of February.

Sen. Kabiru Gaya, Chairman, Senate Committee on Independent National Electoral Committee (INEC)disclosed this when he spoke at a forum of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

“We are doing the Electoral Act, we have virtually completed work. What we are supposed to do at this stage is to bring it to the floor of the Senate for consideration and also the floor of the House of Reps for consideration.

“We are doing a joint hearing made up the Senate and the House so that we can fast track work and also reduce the issue of having so many differences in the bill.

“If we are working together with the house, it means the bill will be one. The house bill and the Senate bill will be one. There will be no need to go for concurrence.

“I believe Nigerians will be happy with the Electoral Act 2021, which hopefully before the end of this month, will leave the chambers of the national assembly to Mr President for his assent.

“As we have promised that within the first quarter of 2021 the bill is signed, we hope and pray that it will be signed and it will enhance democratic progress in the country,” he said.

Gaya said that the committee was doing its best to ensure an electoral act that would guarantee free, fair and credible elections in the country.

“Whatever we need to do to improve the elections, the quality of our elections, we will continue to do that.

“I wish to thank the leadership of the Senate and the Speaker of House of Representatives for encouraging us to make sure that we fast track work on this issue of Electoral Act.

“People must have free, fair and credible elections in Nigeria and therefore we have to amend the Electoral Act, the law that will allow us to achieve success in an election; free, fair and credible,” he said.

NAN