By Emmanuel Oloniruha

Sen. Kabiru Gaya (APC-Kano), says he has yet to decide on the clamour for him to run for Kano State governorship in 2023.

Gaya, a former governor of the state, who featured at the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) forum in Abuja on Sunday, thanked those beckoning on him to return to the Kano State Government House in 2023.

The lawmaker, who has been at the National Assembly for 13 years, said that while it was the wish of many people within and outside the state for him to return to Government House, he would need to consult further before making a decision.

Gaya, also Chairman, Senate Committee on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), said that although he was only at the helm of affairs in the state for two years, his achievements were still being appreciated by the people.

He said that as a senator he also facilitated the execution of constituency projects across the 44 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state including the construction of over 220 classroom blocks, 18 skills acquisition centres and 18 healthcare centres.

“I have done road networks and a lot of projects running into billions of naira which lots of people in Kano are happy about. I have done projects in each of the 44 LGAs of the state.

“My constituency has 16 LGAs but I extended my projects and programmes to the remaining 28 LGAs.

“So people are saying that if you can do these as a senator, and as a former governor you also did well, why don’t you come back and run for governor in 2023.

“Well, the decision has not been taken by my group. We are listening to them. You don’t take such a decision without going into consultation with elders, friends, and well-wishers even religious leaders as well as other stakeholders in the state.

“We need to do consultations with them before taking a decision, but that is the wish of many people from Kano and we are looking at that. When the time comes, we will take the decision,’’ he said.

Assessing the performance of Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje, the lawmaker said that so far, the present administration had done well in projects and programmes execution and should be commended.

“As a former governor of Kano State, I should be in the right position to assess him. I know how the state is and know the heat of that seat. I was there for two years and I know what it takes to decide between Kano State.

“So far, he is doing his best. His second term is better than his first term.’’

Gaya lauded Ganduje for executing projects, including flyovers, roads liking villages as well as his poverty alleviation programme.

“I think he is doing very well and he has a pass mark from me and I believe many others will give him pass mark.’’

NAN