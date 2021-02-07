Paul Pogba, who was forced to pull out of Manchester United’s crunch tie against Everton on Saturday, is believed to have avoided a serious injury to his thigh.

Nevertheless, he is most likely to miss the club’s upcoming FA Cup clash with West Ham on Tuesday.

The France midfielder appeared to tweak his thigh as he pulled up late in the first half.

Manager Ole Gunner Solskjaer said: “It’s a thigh injury, yeah. It looks like a muscle injury, so we’ve just got to check him up tomorrow [Sunday] and have a scan and get him treatment. Hopefully, he’ll recover quickly.”

The statement confirmed that he will undergo scans to determine the exact extent.

‘It remains to be seen’ whether he will feature against West Ham during the week,” he added.