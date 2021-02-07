The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on Sunday began the distribution of relief items to victims of 2020 flood disaster in Ndokwa East and Ndokwa West Local Government Areas of Delta.

The exercise was flagged off at Kwale, Ndokwa West local government area, by the Director-General of NEMA, Air Vice Marshal Muhammadu Mohammadu (rtd).

The NEMA Edo Operations Office had earlier conducted an on-the-spot assessment of the affected areas to ascertain impact and level of destruction of property caused by the flood.

Some of the items distributed included 311 bags of 12.5kg rice, 311 bags of 25kg beans, 311 bags of 12.5kg maize, 121 kegs of vegetable oil, 26 cartons of tomato paste and 52 cartons of seasoning.

Others were 622 blankets, 622 mosquito nets, 622 mattresses, 622 pieces of wax prints cloths, 900 bundles of zinc, 900 bags of cement, 300 packets of zinc nails and 100 bags of “3’’ nails.

Mohammadu, represented by the Head of Operations, NEMA, Edo, Mr Dahiru Yusuf, lamented the impact of flood in the communities and the entire state in general.

He noted that the distribution of the relief materials was part of the effort of the Federal Government to reduce the impact of the flood in the areas as well as to cater for the wellbeing of the people.

The director-general urged the beneficiaries to ensure proper use of the items and give credence to the federal government’s efforts to ameliorate the plights of those affected by disasters.

Also speaking at the occasion, the Director, Delta State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Mr Karo Evemoso, commended the NEMA for the gesture.

Evesomo, represented by Mr Daniel Okpor, Director of Finance and Administration, SEMA, added that the relief materials would go a long way in providing succour to the victims.

He gave the assurance that the state government would continue to partner with NEMA to reduce the impact of disasters in the state.

Responding on behalf the communities, Rep. Nicholas Osai, representing Ndokwa Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, commended the Federal Government for assisting the victims.

He thanked NEMA for responding to the distress call of the people and prayed for God’s guidance and protection for President Muhammadu Buhari.