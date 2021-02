Morocco have won the TOTALCHAN2020 championship, beating Mali 2-0 and making history as the first country to win the tournament back-to-back.

Soufiane Bouftini and Ayoub El Kaabi scored for the defending champions in each half, to wrap up a historic victory.

The final match was played at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium, Yaounde, Cameroon today, with Kenyan Peter Waweru Kamaku, officiating.

Details later