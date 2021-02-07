The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Aliyu, has assured residents of improved services by social welfare facilities in the territory.

The minister gave the assurance in a statement issued in Abuja on Sunday by Mrs Josie Mudasiru, Assistant Director, Information, FCT.

Aliyu, while receiving members of the Advisory Committee on the Status of Social Development Service Provision in FCT, commended the chairperson of the committee, Mrs Dilichukwu Onyedinma, and her team for doing a thorough job.

The minister, however, urged them to be ready to do more when called upon for other assignments in the future.

Aliyu promised that the content of the committee’s report would be implemented and that its recommendations would surely add value to the FCT social welfare system.

Earlier, Onyedinma, a retired Director of Sports and former acting Secretary, FCT Social Development Secretariat, explained that the committee went round social welfare facilities in the six area councils for their findings.

“These findings and recommendations are contained in the report,” the committee chairman said.

Onyedinma thanked the minister for giving the committee the opportunity to contribute its quota to the development of the FCT.

She hoped that the recommendations would add value to the numerous achievements of the minister.