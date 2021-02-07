A new poll has found that 56 percent of Americans support the Senate convicting former President Donald Trump and barring him from holding federal office again.

The ABC News and Ipsos poll released on Sunday, comes ahead of Trump’s second impeachment trial on 9 February.

While 56 percent of Americans believe Trump should be convicted, 43 percent said he should be acquitted.

In Trump’s first impeachment trial, a similar poll in January 2020 found that only 47 percent said Trump should be removed from office and 49 percent said he shouldn’t be.

Analysis of the latest poll, showed that support and opposition for Trump’s conviction falls strongly across party lines.

More than nine in 10 democrats supported the conviction, while eight out of 10 Republicans opposed it.