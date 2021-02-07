The camera found by Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, at the Lekki Toll Gate, has not been handed over to the Lagos Judicial Panel.

This was revealed by Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, the representative of civil society on the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing the alleged killing of #EndSARS protesters by soldiers at the Lekki tollgate.

Fashola, had on Sunday, October 25, 2020, while conducting a tour of the toll plaza alongside governors and ministers from the South-West, supposedly discovered a camera at the toll plaza five days after the shooting of unarmed #EndSARS protesters by soldiers.

He subsequently gave the camera to Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who promised to hand it over to the judicial panel.

While handing over the camera to Sanwo-Olu after picking it up with the aid of a handkerchief, Fashola had said, “I think this will help with the ongoing investigations into the shootings at the Lekki Toll Gate. It requires forensic analysis and could be used in the investigations to unravel the mystery surrounding the shootings at the Toll Gate, I believe.”

Over three months after the “discovery” of the camera, Adegboruwa had said it was yet to be handed over to the panel as promised.

He said this while stating reasons for his dissenting opinion on an application by Lekki Concession Company to take over toll plazas one and two for insurance claims and to maintain security threat.

In a copy of the dissenting opinion made available to newsmen, the lawyer said the Lagos State Government and the Chief Pathologist of the state were also yet to appear before the panel.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria said, “The Lagos State Government has been summoned by the Panel and it is yet to appear, to offer its own testimony of the accounts of 20th October 2020. The Governor of Lagos State in an open broadcast, promised to hand over a camera picked up by the Honourable Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, SAN, to the Panel. That has not happened. The Nigerian Army made very serious allegations against the Lagos State Government during its testimony, on the incident at the Lekki Toll Plaza, which are yet to be responded to.

“Allegations have been made against the company responsible for the Bill Boards at the Admiralty Toll Plaza, as to who did and why electricity was switched off on 20th October 2020, prior to the invasion by the Army. The company is yet to appear before the Panel.

“Summons have been issued for the appearance and testimony of the Chief Pathologist of Lagos State, to appear and to tender autopsy reports of deaths and CCTV footages of all mortuaries in Lagos State, from 20th October 2020. They are yet to appear before the Panel.”