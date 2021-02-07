Kenyan Peter Waweru Kamaku will officiate the final of the Total African Nations Championship (CHAN) between defending champions Morocco and Mali today.

The match at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium, Yaounde will kick off at 8p.m. Nigerian time.

Waweru, a Mathematics lecturer of the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology, will lead the team of match officials as the curtains on the sixth edition of the tournament, designed exclusively for footballers in their domestic leagues, fold up.

Earlier, he officiated the quarter-final clash between Mali and Congo, which the former won 5-4 on penalties after a barren stalemate in regulation time.

He will be assisted by compatriot Gilbert Kipkoech Cheruiyot and Cameroonian Carine Atezambong Fomo whilst Alioum Alioum, also from Cameroon, will serve as the fourth official.

The Video Assistant Referees (VAR) team will be led by Bamlak Tessema Weyesa of Ethiopia, and supported by Janny Sikazwe (Zambia) and Elvis Guy Noupue Nguegoue (Cameroon).

Following their triumph on home soil in 2018, holders Morocco are hoping to become the first team to win two titles in a row in the history of the competition since its inception in 2009.

Mali also have set sights on a maiden title after losing the 2016 final to DR Congo in Kigali, Rwanda.

The Total CHAN Cameroon 2020 is the first major football competition on the continent amid the Covid-19 pandemic.