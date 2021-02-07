The Nigeria Scrabble Federation (NSF) has approved the suspension of Effiong Bassey of Lagos State, for 18 months, effective from Jan. 31, for indiscipline.

This is according to a statement issued on Sunday, in Akure, by the Chairman, NSF Publicity Committee, Mr Akintunde Akinsemola.

According to the statement, the suspension was sequel to the report of NSF’s Rules and Disciplinary Committee, on account of violations of its rules and regulations at “The Eligibles Tournament”, in Surulere, Lagos, on Jan. 30, 2021.

“Consequently, Bassey is barred from taking part, as player/coach or commentator, in any NSF sanctioned competition during the period.

“The rating loss sustained by Effiong Bassey at the tournament stands with no further deduction of rating points,” the statement, however, said.

Akinsemola restated the NSF’s zero tolerance for indiscipline, stressing that the federation would not spare any player or official, found guilty of bringing the game into disrepute.