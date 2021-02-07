By Taiwo Okanlawon

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State has directed that all accounts of local government areas in all banks be frozen.

This direction was given in a circular with reference number, CM. 724/463, dated 5th February, 2021.

The circular addressed to all the Council Managers, says all the accounts domiciled in banks will be frozen effectively from Monday 8th of February, 2021.

The circular also directed all the affected Council Managers to submit to the office of the Coordinating Director in the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs statements of bank balances of all accounts.

According to the circular, “It should be tendered separately on all accounts being operated by your council as well as all cheque books and payment mandates on each of the accounts of your Council latest Wednesday 10th February, 2021.”

It also instructed that the documents are to be submitted personally by each Council Manager of each Council.

This is coming after the Governor ordered all local government chairmen in the state to vacate their office.

The tenure of the local government elected officials in Osun State had elapsed as they had spent the constitutionally allowed three-year term.