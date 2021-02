By Chukwuemeka Opara

Governor David Umahi on Sunday congratulated his predecessor, Chief Martin Elechi on his 80th birthday.

Umahi in a congratulatory message he signed, described Elechi as a sage and pathfinder.

“My family and I celebrate your legacies and hold you in high esteem.

“You remain a precious jewellery in the political history of our dear state,” he said.

He wished Elechi the best in life and greetings from the government and people of the state.

NAN