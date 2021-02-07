By Sunday John

Dr Haruna Kigbu, a former lawmaker who represented Lafia/Obi Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, on Saturday, defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Kigbu defected with thousands of his supporters at an elaborate ceremony in Lafia.

Receiving the new members into the party, Mr John Mamman, Caretaker Chairman of APC in the state, described the development as “homecoming” for the former lawmaker.

Mamman noted that Kigbu began his political career and won an election under the platform of the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) which later gave birth to APC.

He noted that the defection of the former lawmaker to the APC would add value to the party.

The caretaker committee chairman said the party had accepted the new members wholeheartedly and would accord equal rights and privileges with other members of the party.

Responding, Kigbu said he had returned to his original home, haven wandered outside for so long.

He expressed gratitude to members and leaders of APC for accepting him and his supporters and assured that he would work for the success of the party in all future elections.

Kigbu pointed out that he had not come to displace anybody but to support the APC – led government to deliver good governance to the people.

Also speaking, Mr Yakubu Dogara, former Speaker of the House of Representatives, who was the guest speaker at the occasion, described Kigbu as an asset.

He said Kigbu’s had contributed immensely to the development of the country while in the House of Representatives.

Dogara, therefore, advised leaders of APC to ensure inclusiveness in the conduct of the affairs of the party in order to produce quality leaders that would move the country forward.

In his remark, Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state expressed joy over the defection of the former lawmaker into the APC family.

The governor restated his administration’s commitment to inclusive governance by providing the opportunity for all stakeholders to contribute their quota for the development of the state.

He promised that his administration would not relent in efforts to tackle insecurity and provide infrastructure to better the lives of people both in rural and urban areas.

Sule, therefore, called on the people of the state including the new members to participate in the forthcoming APC membership registration and revalidation exercise.

Kigbu also donated five Sharon buses to the party at the occasion.