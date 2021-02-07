The Osun Government on Sunday declared a 24-hour curfew in Irepodun and Orolu Local Government Areas of the state.

The curfew followed violence that broke out between Ilobu and Erin-Osun communities in the affected local government areas on Saturday.

A statement by Mr Wole Oyebamiji, Secretary to the State Government in Osogbo on Sunday, said the declaration of curfew became necessary to douse tension in the troubled areas.

Oyebamiji said the curfew would subsist until further notice.

“As a responsible and responsive government that took the sacred oath to protect the lives and property of our citizens, we believe that the declaration of curfew is the way to go in this circumstance.

“By this, security operatives have been directed to arrest and prosecute any person found violating the curfew and those responsible for the violence.

“All citizens and residents of the affected LGA are enjoined to comply with this directive as any person found contravening this order shall be made to face the wrath of the law.

“Government enjoins all our citizens to be peaceful and to be law-abiding as all efforts shall be made to protect them and their property,” he said.

An eyewitness who wouldn’t want to be mentioned attributed the violence between the communities to the issue of land demarcation.

He said that scores were injured as houses and other properties were destroyed during the crisis.

Meanwhile, Gov. Gboyega Oyetola had also ordered the immediate deployment of armed policemen with support from the army to restore law and order in the areas.

Oyetola, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, pleaded with the warring communities to sheath their sword and give peace a chance.

“As the government, we are resolved to do everything possible to protect citizens from actual and potential threats.

“To this end, we have ordered the immediate deployment of security operatives to restore law and order.

“I want to appeal to our people not to destroy our collective heritage by taking laws into their hands.

“Two wrongs don’t make a right. I, therefore, appeal to the warring parties to sheath their sword and allow peace to reign,” the governor said.