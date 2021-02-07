Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano on Sunday inaugurated the All Progressives Congress (APC) membership registration and revalidation exercise in the state.

The governor revalidated his membership of the APC at his Ganduje Cikin-Gari ward in Dawakin Tofa local government area of the state.

Ganduje called on members of the party to turn out en masse for the revalidation exercise and encouraged supporters to get registered into the APC family.

He noted that there was a need to expand the base of the party in the state.

“The last time the exercise took place was in 2014 and since then we have a few people that left the party and we have so many more that have joined the party.

“The exercise is important as the party was growing due to its performance across the country,” he said.

Ganduje added that there was need to register non-APC members who voted for the party and have become convinced to join the fold.

He also appreciated leaders and members of the APC in the state for their steadfastness towards the progress of the party.

“I appeal to all stakeholders and party officials to conduct the exercise with all sincerity and in accordance with the guidelines issued by the national headquarters of the party,” Ganduje said.

The party chairman in the state, Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas, said that the exercise would be done at the unit level of the wards.

He said that there were teeming youths who had turned 18 years and were willing to join the party.

Abbas also called on the women and youths in the state to come out en masse to register.

Other party leaders at the inauguration also admonished party members to see the exercise as a call to duty in order to bring all-round development to the state.