A General Physician, Dr Peter Atangwho, on Sunday, said drinking enough water every day was one of the ways to avoid depression.

Atangwho, who is also the Chief Executive Officer of TeleMed Online Clinic, in Awka, said that not drinking enough water would result in dehydration, a condition that could affect or damage the human brain.

He described dehydration as the loss of body fluid due to illness, sweating or inadequate water intake, explaining that not drinking enough water can make the brain cells suffer enough to produce symptoms of low mood.

“Dehydration stresses your body and slows down energy production in your brain. Dehydration also decreases the brain’s production of Serotonin, a chemical that affects the mood. All these work together to make you depressed if you do not drink enough water.

“So, one way to avoid being depressed is to drink enough water every day,” he said.

Atangwho highlighted hot weather, excessive activity, low water intake, excessive sweating and some drugs like Furosemide, as some of the factors that could make the body get dehydrated.

He said that dehydration was dangerous as it could also damage body organs such as the kidney, the skin and even the heart.

“For people with no kidney problems, drinking three litres of water a day is fine.

“If you have a kidney problem or any other health issue that may warrant a reduction in the amount of water you should drink daily, please, consult your doctor.

“The amount of drinking water needed to maintain good health varies and depends on your physical activity level, age, health-related issues, and environmental conditions.

“Drink enough water to stay hydrated. Drink at least three litres of water a day, if you are generally healthy, to keep your organs healthy too,” he said.