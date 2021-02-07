By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Don-Davis Archibong, the 11-year-old boy who was allegedly assaulted and molested by staff and students of Deeper Life High School, Akwa Ibom, is now a brand ambassador of Resolution Technologies.

The 11-year-old was also awarded a scholarship by the company.

Don-Davis’ mother, Deborah Okezie shared the news on her Facebook handle. She wrote;

“Don-Davis N. Archibong now brand ambassador, Resolution Technologies.

With great joy in my heart, I want to inform all my friends the World over that Mr. Faithful Samuel, CEO of Resolution Technologies has signed my son Don-Davis as Brand Ambassador of Resolution Technologies and has also given Don-Davis Scholarship. May God bless the CEO Mr. Faithful Samuel and all the Management team of Resolution Technologies.

Recall that on December 20, a video of Mrs. Deborah Okezie, mother to Don Davis, where she alleged her son was sexually molested and starved at school surfaced on the internet. The allegations stirred reaction from different quarters, leading to government intervention, and online protests.