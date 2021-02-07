By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Obianuju Catherine Udeh professionally called DJ Switch has kicked against the ruling of the Lagos State judicial panel, allowing the Lekki Concession Company (LCC), repossess the Lekki Toll Gate Plaza.

The popular DJ in a post said LCC should not be allowed to begin operation at the plaza when justice has not been served.

Majority of the panel members including the chairperson, Justice Doris Okuwobi gave the LCC the go-ahead to take over the plaza today February 6.

The toll gate had been closed since #EndSARS protesters laid siege to the facility in October.

After the 20 October Lekki shooting, the Lagos State Judicial panel took control of the toll gate to assist it in investigations as regards the Lekki shooting.

DJ Switch who was a first-hand witness of the Lekki Shooting incident kicked against the panel’s decision via her Twitter handle.

She tweeted; ”We cannot allow operations to begin at the Lekki Tollgate when justice has not prevailed! This is wrong! I have always known 4m the start The panel trolls screamed at my absence for is a sham! @followlasg you have failed the young people of Lagos state! #EndSARS”

