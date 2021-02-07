By Abankula

A fan of Burna Boy in Lagos is rethinking his love for the singer after an accident involving his car and the singer’s convoy on Saturday night.

The now disenchanted fan, Samuel O, who goes by the Twitter name as Duke of Lagos, said his car was hit at Lekki Phase One, while waiting for the traffic light to turn green.

What pained Samuel more was that Burna boys told him to ‘f–ck off”.

Samuel, an auto mechqnic, narrated his experience on Twitter Saturday night, in multiple tweets to call out Burna Boy.

“Hi guy’s Good evening, @burnaboy convoy just hit my Car at Lekki phase 1 around 8:15 PM date Saturday 6 2021. This terrible, I don’t have money for RR but Burna boys told me to fvck off”, Samuel tweeted.

“One of @burnaboy boys in same Car with Burna say to the other convoy behind to ENTER ME which I don’t know what it means. I tried as much as I can to even hear sorry but threatening instead.

“They all Drove into Vintage Park Estate by Chisco behind Toyota Company in Lekki, which I believe they knew I have no access to the Estate. Please I don’t have Money am just a Mechanic all I want is just let him acknowledge and apologise!!

“To God who made Me I was patiently waiting for the Lekki traffic lights to turns green before I move all they his convoy did was to keep blaring sirens k only tried to just move so they can move as well. Please this is terrible moment, Am a big fan of him but this total turns Off”.

The Duke of Lagos tagged many social media influencers to get Burna Boy’s attention.