By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Popular reality star, Elozonam Ogbolu simply called Elozonam has said that his appearance in the Big Brother Naija reality TV show has opened more doors for him.

The actor and musician said in an interview with Punch that “BBN is mostly responsible for everything I have been able to achieve so far”.

ELozonam noted that one has to start from somewhere and work his way to the top saying he appeared in a cinema movie before he joined the show, and now has appeared in another cinema movie where he played his first major role.

The actor when quizzed on what he would change in his past if he had the opportunity said he thinks he would do things better if he could start again and would not change anything but work harder.

“I think I would be a lot better. I have more knowledge now. If I were to start all over again, I would definitely do things better. I would not change anything; I would just work harder.”

The reality star also said that one has to be disciplined to excel. He said, “One has to be disciplined if one is in the limelight. One cannot afford to make wrong moves because everything one does is magnified. He said people just have to keep looking forward and continue to do their best.