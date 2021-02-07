By Abankula

No fewer than 19 people were massacred by bandits in two separate attacks in Kaduna on Saturday.

Many were also injured in the attacks on villages in Birnin Gwari and Kajuru Local Government areas.

According to the Kaduna State Commissioner for internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, 14 people were killed on Saturday by armed bandits at Kutemeshi village in Birnin Gwari.

Five others were killed at Kujeni village in Kajuru on the same day.

Many others were left with bullet wounds.

Also, some shops were looted with valuable items carted away by the attackers during the operation.

The attackers also burnt several houses, storehouses with foodstuff, warehouses loaded with building materials, and a Church

Aruwan further stated that some of the injured have been moved to a neighboring state closer to Kutemeshi for urgent medical attention.

He said others are in transit to an orthopaedic hospital in Kaduna, while only 14 corpses have been recovered from Kutemeshi so far.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai, who has been monitoring the security situation at the various locations since Saturday, has expressed sadness over the attacks.

The governor who condoled families that lost their loved ones offered prayers for the repose of their souls and a speedy recovery for the injured.

He further directed the Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency to urgently provide relief materials to the affected communities.

Victims in Birni Gwari:

Malan Sani Barume,

Yahaya Bello,

Amadu Dan Korau,

Samaila Niga,

Jamilu Haruna,

Lawal Majiya

Dan Malam Rabo.

Dauda Kafinta,

Hassan Mai Makani,

Bashir Haruna,

Lawal Ali

Mu’azu Haruna,

Mai Unguwa Sa’adu and

Harisu Bako

Victims of bandits in Kajaru:

Bulus Jatau,

Hanatu Emmanuel,

Bitrus Tuna,

Yohanna Mika, and

Monday Ayuba