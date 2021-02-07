The Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona has denied authoring a statement widely circulating on the social media on activities of Yoruba activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho.

In the statement that has gone viral on the social media, the respected monarch was quoted to have said: “As a traditional ruler, or a leader in Yorubaland, you must support Sunday Igboho at this moment if you are not a bastard.”

Though there has been no indication of when or where the the paramount ruler of Ijebuland made the statement, many had cited it as indication of the Oba’s support for activities of Sunday Igboho against criminal herdsmen terrorizing people in different parts of the Southwest.

But in a statement made available to journalists in Abeokuta, the capital of Ogun State by Tunde Oladunjoye, his personal assistant, Awujale denied authoring the viral statement.

“The attention of the Aafin Awujale has been drawn to a fake news trending on the social media quoting our revered royal father, Oba Dr Sikiru Kayode Adetona, the Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland, as having issued a statement on the current situation in some states concerning Mr Sunday Igboho”.

“The Aafin Awujale hereby categorically denies that Kabiyesi Alayeluwa ever issued such statement or comment on the issue”.

“As you are all aware, Kabiyesi Alayeluwa is a great patriot and at all times fully in support of Yoruba’s progress, development and aspirations. However, it should be clarified that the statement credited to him in the meantime is a “fake news”.

“This statement is issued as a matter of principle that nobody has the right to put anything in the news in our name without our knowledge and consent”