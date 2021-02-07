The Federation of Muslim Women Associations in Nigeria (FOMWAN) has solicited for collaboration with interfaith platforms to end unfair criticisms of the Muslim Women’s headcover, the Hijab.

FOMWAN made the call in a statement, signed by Halima Jibril and Dr Summayah Hamza, National Amirah and National Public Relations Officer (PRO) respectively, in Jos, on Sunday.

The statement said the association joined the world to observe the World Hijab Day, with the theme “Endhijabphobia” in its effort to clarify the misunderstandings about the Hijab, its intents and purposes.

It called on Muslim women and girls to interact at the personal, community and professional levels, to allay all fears about the hijab, especially by non-Muslims.

“FOMWAN has commenced all level awareness campaign to create more understanding and sustain the Islamic organization’s efforts from world-recognized scholars on Hijab.

“FOMWAN appreciates the role of the media in Nigeria, for promoting the roles of Muslim women and children as they demand for their Constitutional rights to freedom of religious belief and practice.

“The media remains our allies in setting agenda for enthroning human rights and equity in a multi-cultural society such as Nigeria,” FOMWAN said.

The association added: “Muslim women and girls in Nigeria advocate against discrimination, harassment and intimidation on wearing hijab at the workplaces, schools and while registering for examinations and identity cards.”

FOMWAN appealed to the Federal and states governments to allow alternative school uniforms, for those who needed them, as a matter of religious obligation without any harm to the school system and learning.

“Hijab is practically harmless to people of other faith as it only seeks to promote the fear of Allah and decency in society, ” the statement.

The Association called on the National and State Assemblies to legislate against discrimination of those who wear the hijab, as a means of providing safe places for all women and girls to thrive in the name of equity.

They also appealed to relevant authorities to be responsive to the rights of its citizens, in a pluralistic system, by looking at issues with a rights perspective and within the provisions of the constitution.