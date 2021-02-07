A House of Representatives member, representing Pankshin/Kanke/ Kanam federal constituency, Yusuf Gagdi has said the All Progressives Congress (APC) will hold power in Nigeria for 100 years.

Gagdi made the declaration on Saturday after revalidating his membership of the APC in Gum-Gagdi in Kanam Local Government Area of Plateau State.

He stressed that the party has been gaining momentum since 2015.

According to Gagdi, APC’s performance over the years would make Nigerians vote for the platform in the 2023 general elections and beyond.

Speaking, he said, “From the crowd you have seen here today, it is clear that APC, our party is on ground. Though God decides what happens, but with the achievements at various levels, we will retain power beyond 2023.

“In fact, it is not just about the next general elections, but the party will remain in power for the next hundred years.”

He added that with the registration and revalidation exercise, more Nigerians would join the APC.

This, he said, would boost the party’s strength and capacity to retain federal control.