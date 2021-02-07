By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Lagos State Police Command says it has arrested 27 suspected criminals from different black spots in Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

They were arrested between the late hours of Thursday 4th and early hours of Friday 5th February, 2021.

A statement issued by Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Lagos State Police Command, Muyiwa Adejobi, said the arrest was carried out by operatives of the RRS being a follow-up to the directive of the Commissioner of Police to the Commander, Rapid Response Squad (RRS), CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, to place certain spots under surveillance and dislodge the criminals hibernating in the spots, especially at Ikeja, Agege and Alimosho areas of Lagos State.

The raid was also extended to Ile Zik, Dopemu Under Bridge, Shasha, Orisumbare, Iyana – Ipaja Underbridge, Ile – Epo, Abule Egba, Isokoko, Alfa Nla, Capitol Road, Akilo, Marketing, Alausa Central Business District, among others.

Those arrested included Olajide Kolawole (26), Kehinde Ayoola (25), Dola Abdullahi (20), Michael Ogungbade (19) and 23 others.

CP Hakeem Odumosu noted that the command would continue to intensify efforts to reduce incidences of traffic robbery, cultism and other social vices within the state, to their barest minimum.

While commending the operatives for the successful operation, Odumosu advised parents and guardians to monitor their children and wards on the company they keep as cultism and traffic robbery remained unpardonable crimes which would not be overlooked or spared as they attracted stringent punishments in the law.