By Abankula

Nigeria announced 1,588 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, a few dozens fewer than the 1624 reported on Friday.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, 918 people were discharged, while six died.

Out of the discharged, 498 were community recoveries in Lagos, 64 in Kano and 54 in Plateau, NCDC said.

The number of confirmed cases in Nigeria is now 139,242, out of 1,302,410 samples tested.

Data released by NCDC also put the discharged at 112,557.

The death toll increased to 1647, after five states reported six deaths in total.

Oyo state reported two deaths to take its death toll to 89. Rivers with one fatality, now has 86 deaths.

Plateau also reported one death, with its total death tally now 56.

The death toll in Kano also crept up by one, to reach 90.

Benue reported the sixth death, increasing overall death figure to 21.

By sheer coincidence, Lagos reported 535 cases, the same number of infections it reported on Friday.

It now has a total of 51,663 cases, more than a third of the national figure.

Here is a breakdown for Saturday’s COVID-19 cases:

Lagos-535

Anambra-218

Oyo-155

FCT-150

Kano-124

Gombe-60

Kaduna-49

Ebonyi-48

Plateau 46

Akwa Ibom-39

Niger-37

Edo-33

Katsina-23

Rivers-18

Taraba-15

Nasarawa-14

Ogun-11

Delta-9

Ekiti-2

Jigawa-2

