Real Madrid manager, Zinedine Zidane, has clashed with reporters ahead of their LaLiga game at Huesca, demanding for respect.

On Friday, Zidane said journalists should “tell me to my face that you want me to go”.

The Frenchman had missed Real’s last two games while recovering from COVID-19.

A 2-1 defeat to Levante last weekend saw Los Blancos fall 10 points behind leaders, Atletico Madrid in the title race.

They were also eliminated from both the Spanish Supercopa and Copa del Rey last month.

“Are you serious? Every day, I’m out, and you know it,” Zidane said when asked if he was being defensive of his position and his team.

“Last year we won the league. We did. Real Madrid.

“Next year they will have to do things, make changes maybe. But this year we have the right to fight. Let us fight.

“We won the league last year, not 10 years ago. Show a bit of respect for that. You [journalists] say a lot of things. But you have to take responsibility. Tell me to my face: I want you to go. We want you to go. But you have to say it, not behind my back.”