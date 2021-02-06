By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Nigeria’s former Minister of Finance, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has reacted to United States’ support for her candidacy for the World Trade Organisation’s job.

The US on Friday backed the Nigerian for the Director General position at WTO after it blocked her from being appointed in October 2020.

Following Yoo Myung-hee’s withdrawal from the race on Friday, that made Okonjo-Iweala the sole candidate for the job.

A statement from the Office of the US Trade Representative on Friday said “The United States takes note of today’s decision by the Republic of Korea’s Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee to withdraw her candidacy for Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO).”

The statement said the The Biden-Harris Administration was pleased to express its strong support for the candidacy of Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as the next Director-General of the WTO.

It added that Dr. Okonjo-Iweala brings a wealth of knowledge in economics and international diplomacy from her 25 years with the World Bank and two terms as Nigerian Finance Minister.

“She is widely respected for her effective leadership and has proven experience managing a large international organization with a diverse membership,” the statement said.

Reacting to this on her twitter handle, Okonjo-Iweala said she was grateful for the expression of support from the US today for her for the DG position at the WTO.

“Grateful for the expression of support from the US today for DG WTO. Congratulations to Madam Yoo of Rep. Korea for a hard fought campaign.

”Thank You President Muhammadu Buhari Buhari & all Nigerians for your unflinching support. Thank you friends. Love to my family. Glory to God,” she tweeted.

