A national leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Saturday, revalidated his membership of the party in Ikeja, Lagos.
He called on Progressive Nigerians to follow suit.
Saturday, February 6, 2021 5:02 pm | Politics | 1 Comment(s)
Who cares. He is the architect of the mess Nigerians are going through today. And will never be forgiven. If he loves his life let him not venture into 2023 race because he will be mercilessly stoned at campaign ground as pay back for the lekki shooting . He remains the mastermind.