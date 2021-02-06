By Kazeem Ugbodaga

General Overseer, Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye on Friday night said terrorism would soon be a thing of the past in Nigeria.

Speaking at the February edition of the Holy Ghost Service, Adeboye said apart from Nigeria, all other nations of the world would soon be free from terrorism.

According to him, any form of crisis that has a beginning must surly come to an end.

”In Job 1:6-13, the beginning of the crisis in the life of Job started. In Job 42:10, God turned the captivity of Job and returned to him double.

“I don’t know the kind of crisis you have, in the Name that is above every other name every crisis in your life will end tonight.

“This gives me hope for my nation Nigeria because terrorism has a beginning, it will come to an end. 1 Samuel 17:1-51, the Bible tells us that Goliath terrorised the Nation of Israel for forty days but one day the terror that started with one man ended when the man lost his head,” Adeboye stated.

Adeboye added: “I can say with all confidence that sooner than later, terrorism will be forgotten in Nigeria. In all other nations of the world where there are terrorist, l want you to have hope, it had a beginning, it will end.

“2 Kings 6:1-33, 7:1-20 tells us that no matter how long a siege may last, it will have an end. In the Name that is above every other name, every evil force that is laying a siege in your family will be put to an end tonight. Every force that won’t let you move forward shall be defeated. Every force laying a siege in our nation shall be disappointed.”