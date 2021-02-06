Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has defended Apostle Johnson Suleman after the cleric threatened Mike Davids, who accused him of interfering in his marriage.

Mike Davids, a former Pastor with Omega Fire Ministries, had released an audio clip in which the General Overseer of the church, Apostle Johnson Suleman was heard threatening to “make him disappear”.

However, PM News could not independently verify the authenticity of the clip, but the voice sounds like that of Apostle Suleman.

The audio clip was said to have been recorded during a phone conversation between Apostle Suleman and Davids.

It was reported that Apostle Suleman made the call shortly after Davids made a viral video accusing Suleman of sleeping with his wife, Pastor Faith Edeko, in the presence of their young daughter.

Both Suleman and Edeko have since denied the allegation.

But, in the recorded call which is about 42 seconds long, a voice that sounds like that of Apostle Suleman is heard threatening to make Davids disappear.

Apostle Suleman also curses Davids.

Apostle Suleman says, “I avoided you because of the way you talk but it is clear to me that you are possessed with a demon. The same thing that made me avoid you, you keep repeating them. You will die prematurely. God will punish you. Whatever you are looking for in this life, you will not get it.

“I stepped aside to make this call. You will die an untimely death. From the day I noticed you don’t know how to talk, I stopped talking to you. It is like you didn’t notice. I was free, I was chatting from the day I noticed your mind; you don’t know how to talk (sic).

“When I noticed it because I am very temperamental; my temper is not good. That is why I am telling you tonight. I will make you disappear.”

When Davids asked him to explain what he meant by making him ‘disappear’, Suleman allegedly responds, “You are a bastard. Get off my phone” before the conversation ends.

Reacting to the leaked audio, Fani-Kayode said Apostle Suleman is not a gangster and must have made the statement out of anger.

Fani-Kayode said: “Apostle Johnson Suleman has paid his dues. He is a tried & tested servant of God, one of the Lord’s leading generals in Africa & a blessing to the Body of Christ. He may have lost his temper and said one or two things that he ought not to have said out of anger but he is not a gangster, a bully, a fornicator, an adulterer, or a murderer.

“And neither is he the sort of man that takes pride or pleasure in bedding other people’s wives. All he does is show those around him love & kindness. He has done more good for Nigeria and the Church than most other leaders and clerics. He has consistently spoken truth to power. He is not perfect but what more can we ask a man to do? Why do we always take pleasure in trying to destroy and pull down our brightest and our best? Where were his detractors when Suleman spoke out against the Fulani terrorists 2 years ago and was summoned to the DSS because of it?

“Where were they when his life was threatened by the killer herdsmen for exposing them for the beasts they are?

This is a man of immense courage. We ought to celebrate him for his virtues and not condemn him for losing his cool with others from time to time and for his occasional bouts of anger and errors.

“He is after all human and not infallible. He, like all of us including those that are now condemning him, lose it with others from time to time. We ought to be able to forgive him for that.

“Others can say and believe what they like about him but I love him and I stand by him at this time and always. His courage and his faith in the Lord inspires me. May God forgive him where he may have missed it and may He put his enemies and his accusers to shame.”

However, It was learned that the audio clip had been sent to the Nigeria Police Force as part of a petition against Apostle Suleman.

Davids has also sued Apostle Suleman for N2bn, accusing the cleric of interfering in his marriage.

In his response, however, Apostle Suleman’s legal team stated on Friday that the cleric had filed an N5bn libel suit against Davids.