Osun has recorded 98 new cases of the COVID-19 infection, according to the daily report of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

About 46 weeks after its first reported case of the infection, the 98 reported infections is Osun’s highest tally in a single day.

On Friday, Osun accounted for the third-highest portion of Nigeria’s 1624 new cases. This grim milestone of the State brings its tally to 1794, and the 16th place on the country’s case count log.

The 22 other states that accounted for the day’s figure include: Lagos (535), Plateau (183), Akwa Ibom (85), FCT (83), Ondo (77), Nasarawa (72), Edo (69), Oyo (63), Rivers (52), Taraba (48), Ogun (44), Borno(31), Kwara (31), Ekiti (30), Benue (25), Kano (21), Niger (21), Kaduna (18), Abia (15), Delta (10), Bayelsa (7) and Zamfara (6).

111,639 cases have been discharged and 1,641 deaths have been recorded from 137,654 confirmed cases in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.